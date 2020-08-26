She’s here! Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, August 26. UNICEF announced the happy news on its Instagram page and revealed the couple named their darling daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the pop star and actor, who are UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, told the agency in a joint statement. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

⠀

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare,” their statement continued. “In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.”

This is the “Daisies” singer’s first child. Meanwhile, Orlando is dad to son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

The engaged couple have been keeping fans in the loop throughout their pregnancy. The singer announced the exciting news when she showed off her baby bump in her music video for “Never Worn White,” which premiered on March 4.

Shortly after, she expressed how relieved she was about the secret being out. “OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted at the time. The following month, she announced they were having a girl when she shared a photo of the British actor’s face covered in pink icing.

While Katy experienced many special moments throughout her pregnancy, she also struggled. The newly minted mom spoke candidly about having anxiety while pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now. And planners are spiraling,” she divulged during an interview with Radio.com in May. “So, I’m spiraling a little bit, like, every day. But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future].”

On the bright side, quarantining made her have an even stronger bond with her future hubby. “Of course, they’ve gotten closer,” a source told Life & Style. The Pirates of the Caribbean alum has always pampered his lady, but that increased during the pregnancy. “Orlando is all about spoiling her and trying to get her to relax, to be in the moment and enjoy this special time in their lives,” a second source shared.

Now that their baby girl is here, Orlando and Katy can shift their focus to wedding planning. The pair got engaged in February 2019 and decided to put their plans on hold once they learned they were expecting.

We wish them the best!

The post It’s a Girl! Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Fiance Orlando Bloom appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.