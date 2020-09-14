It’s Love! See John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh’s Relationship Timeline

Now that’s a good looking couple! John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh’s relationship timeline proves their romance was meant to be. As soon as the WWE star first laid eyes on his lady, he couldn’t look away — and they’ve shared even cuter moments since.

In the year since they first met, John, 43, and Shay have made their public debut and even hinted they’ve gotten pretty serious. Their photos make it clear they’re head-over-heels for each other — and the Canadian beauty brings out her man’s “softer side.” The wrestler “spoils her with romantic gifts,” including flowers, jewelry and sports cars, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. But just because he dotes on her, doesn’t mean that’s important to her.

“Shay isn’t after his money,” the source said. “She’s not that kind of girl and loves him for who he is.” And the feeling is clearly mutual. “In John’s eyes, Shay is the whole package. … She’s beautiful, intelligent, kind, independent and family-orientated and there’s rarely any drama between them.”

In his previous relationship with Nikki Bella, the Blockers actor got used to sharing every detail of his life with fans as they chronicled their relationship for reality TV. The two went through ups and downs, all featured on Total Bellas, the Bella twins’ series. But now that he’s able to take a small step out of the spotlight, he’s enjoying the privacy his relationship is afforded. “[It] is much easier,” the insider explained.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple even decided to take the next step and quarantine together. While staying safe at home, they focused their energy on exercising as a pair. John “works out every day to keep in shape,” and he’s even put together a “couples’ workout itinerary” so they can share sweat sessions. “He and Shay have a blast exercising together — either outdoors or in his amazing home gym,” the source said.

The two have even sparked engagement rumors after Shay stepped out while wearing what looked like a diamond ring on *that* finger. Fans spotted the rock in February, and speculation was only fueled by John’s cryptic Instagram posts from Valentine’s Day. In one meme, he shared an image of a purple candy heart that read, “Say Yes,” with the image caption, “Stone Cold Sweethearts.” A second post seemed to depict a bride and groom dancing, suggesting that a wedding really might be in the works for these two. But where do they stand now?

