Another one bites the dust! Christina El Moussa revealed that she and her husband, Ant Anstead, have decided to call it quits after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the 37-year-old captioned a snapshot of herself walking along the beach with Anstead, 41. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The duo started dating in October 2017 and secretly tied the knot in December 2018 at their home in Newport Beach, California.

In March 2019, the mom of three announced she had a bun in the oven. “It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” she told PEOPLE last year. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!” The pair welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019.

In April, the blonde beauty — who shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5, with her ex Tarek El Moussa — revealed why her relationship with Anstead worked. “I feel like I’m just more calm,” she told Us Weekly. “I don’t know if it’s just me getting older, but things that used to bother me, or that I used to take personally, or maybe since going through a public divorce. I just like, really, it takes a lot to bother me nowadays. I don’t really sweat the small stuff at all and I just feel like I’m more patient. It’s probably just a combination of age and being through a bunch of stuff in my life.”

Meanwhile, Tarek — who is engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young — and his ex-wife seem to be in a good spot these days. So much so, the two are happily coparenting and working on their show, Flip or Flop. “We’re cordial and we filmed together,” Tarek told Us Weekly on September 14. “We’re not hanging out on Sundays having barbecues, but you know, it’s all good. Life goes on and we’re good. We’re doing great filming together. The kids are great. And life is good.”

Tarek, 39, proposed to Young, 33, over the summer, but the Netflix star revealed that Christina would probably not be making the guest list. “We don’t go to dinner with them, we don’t have lunch with them … we have a very civil, great relationship with them for the kids — the kids are number one, that’s the most important — but that’s kind of where it stops,” she told PEOPLE on August 26.

“I don’t think I would like to have his ex at my wedding,” Young added.

We wish Christina and Anstead all the best moving forward.

