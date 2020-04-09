Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

It's Official: A New Episode of Tiger King Is On the Way

By Celebrity News Wire on April 9, 2020

Jeff Lowe, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness | Photo Credits: Netflix

Update: 4-9-20 at 2:15 PST: Netflix announced Thursday that an episode of everyone's favorite cult series is indeed on the way: this installment being an after-show special with key members of the cast, hosted by Joel McHale. It will premiere April 12.

Mchale will interview the cast of the show

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story