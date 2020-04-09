- You are here:
- Home
- /
- It's Official: A New Episode of Tiger King Is On the Way
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
It's Official: A New Episode of Tiger King Is On the Way
Update: 4-9-20 at 2:15 PST: Netflix announced Thursday that an episode of everyone's favorite cult series is indeed on the way: this installment being an after-show special with key members of the cast, hosted by Joel McHale. It will premiere April 12.
Mchale will interview the cast of the show
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries