It's Totally OK That Perry Mason Was Just a Gorgeous, Well-Acted Long Episode of Law & Order

By Celebrity News Wire on August 10, 2020

Matthew Rhys and Shea Whigham, Perry Mason | Photo Credits: Merrick Morton/HBO

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/_5O3cMmg3JQ\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Perry Mason: Official Trailer | HBO","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/_5O3cMmg3JQ" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) did it! He solved the case of Charlie Dodson's murder, even if he couldn't prove it in court, just like we all thought he would. In the unsurprising Season 1 finale of HBO's Perry Mason, the investigator-turned-lawyer was able to deadlock the jury in the murder trial of

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story