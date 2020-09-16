Production on long-running ITV soap “Coronation Street” was temporarily disrupted after a cast member tested positive for coronavirus, but shooting has now resumed. The disruption happened at the end of last week, but resumed on Monday, with the cast kept apart with the use of two-meter-long sticks. “We can confirm a member of the ‘Coronation […]

The post ITV’s ‘Coronation Street’ Shoot Back on Track After Cast Member Gets Coronavirus appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.