ITV’s ‘Coronation Street’ Shoot Back on Track After Cast Member Gets Coronavirus

By Celebrity News Wire on September 16, 2020

Production on long-running ITV soap “Coronation Street” was temporarily disrupted after a cast member tested positive for coronavirus, but shooting has now resumed. The disruption happened at the end of last week, but resumed on Monday, with the cast kept apart with the use of two-meter-long sticks. “We can confirm a member of the ‘Coronation […]

