ITV Studios has said that around 80% of its productions shut down by the coronavirus are now filming again or have been delivered. The broadcast giant had been forced to halt 230 in-house shows at the height of the pandemic, which dented revenues for the first half of this year by a painful 17%. Speaking […]

