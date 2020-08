Jack Sherman, the guitarist who joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers for their debut album and contributed to much of the followup, has died at age 64. “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” the group said on its Instagram page […]

