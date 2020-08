Journalist and Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Jack Tewksbury died on Saturday night. No further details were given about his death. He was 94. In a statement received by Deadline, HFPA President Ali Sar confirmed his death: “We are sad to let you know that longtime HFPA member Jack Tewksbury passed away at the age […]

