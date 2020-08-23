Jack Tewksbury, a longtime entertainment industry journalist and Hollywood Foreign Press Association member, died Saturday, according to the HFPA. He was 94. HFPA president Ali Sar said, “Jack has been an invaluable member and a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed.” Tewksbury was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 11, 1925. He began his […]

