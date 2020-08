WWE wrestler James “Kamala” Harris has died. WWE confirmed his death on their official webpage He was 70. The WWE statement did not say the cause of death but according to a Facebook post by Kenny Casanova, the writer who co-authored Harris’s autobiography, the wrestler died of the coronavirus. The Washington Post said that Harris suffered […]

The post James “Kamala” Harris Dies: WWE Wrestler Was 70 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.