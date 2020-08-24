James Charles had us “sister shook” last week when he unveiled his latest makeover, replacing JoJo Siwa’s characteristic bows and glitter for a glam smokey eye.

Despite the 17-year-old former Dance Moms star looking gorgeous at the end result, Charles took to Twitter to share that the video’s feedback wasn’t the most positive.

The makeup mogul explained that some fans were expecting a celebrity other than Siwa for the makeover, and were disappointed at the reveal. “I said today’s collab was with someone I I [sic] waited two years to work with & I was so excited for and now I’m getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn’t there are a TON of huge artists I’d love to film with one day, be patient!” he tweeted.

“I liked a few tweets from fans saying they wanted me to collab with their favs because I also would love to collab with their favs,” Charles continued, referring to tweets he liked related to Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, among others. “if I DID collab with their favs, today would’ve been full of ‘stay away from her’ tweets anyway leave me alone.”

See below. Charles has previously collaborated with celebs including Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Iggy Azalea and more.

I said today’s collab was with someone I I waited two years to work with & I was so excited for and now I’m getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn’t there are a TON of huge artists I’d love to film with one day, be patient! — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 21, 2020

I liked a few tweets from fans saying they wanted me to collab with their favs because I also would love to collab with their favs if I DID collab with their favs, today would’ve been full of “stay away from her” tweets anyway leave me alone — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 21, 2020

The post James Charles Says He Received ‘Death Threats’ After JoJo Siwa Makeover appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.