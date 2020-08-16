Cardi B stumbled upon a “WAP” reaction video that had her roaring in laughter at 4 a.m.

Late Late Show host James Corden asked his parents to watch Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video with no prior context.

Malcolm and Margaret Corden, an apparently wholesome older couple, found themselves wondering what their church was going to think of them viewing the suggestive clip.

“Never heard of ‘em!” Margaret said at the start of their reaction video, while Malcolm added, “Let’s see what all the fuss is about.”

Within seconds of the start of “WAP,” the pair laughed loudly, and nervously.

“They’re both, you know, well-endowed up top,” Corden’s dad pointed out, as Cardi and Megan appeared.

“I don’t know what the church is going to think about this, us watching this!” his mom exclaimed.

When the song reach the “park that big Mack truck right in this little garage” point, Malcolm perked up.

“Oh, I love it,” he said. “I’m sure you do!” his wife cried out. “The music!” he insisted.

When Kylie Jenner arrived on the scene, they — not exactly celebrity culture connoisseurs — asked a valid question.

“Who’s she? She’s not singing, or anything,” Margaret pondered.

After wondering why it looked like “they forget to finish making” Cardi’s top, Malcolm tried out some “WAP” dance moves himself.

“They’re making art,” he decided.

“Is it art?” Margaret questioned.

Cardi, meanwhile, loved what she was seeing: “Lmaaaoooooo,” she tweeted in the late night (or early morning) hours this weekend.

Watch their full video, and check out Cardi’s reaction to their commentary, below.

