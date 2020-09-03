EXCLUSIVE: James Ponsoldt is in negotiations to direct 3000 Pictures’ Nothing To See Here, based on Kevin Wilson’s New York Times best-selling novel. Ponsoldt will reteam with Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who are adapting the novel and previously collaborated with Ponsoldt on The Spectacular Now. They are producing, and the author is exec […]

The post James Ponsoldt In Talks To Helm ‘Nothing To See Here’ For Sony & 3000 Pictures appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.