EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris, who stars in the forthcoming Candyman reboot, have come aboard They Cloned Tyrone. The pair join previously announced lead John Boyega in Macro and Netflix’s sci-fi feature film, which will mark the directorial debut of Creed 2 scribe Juel Taylor. Taylor penned the screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier. […]

The post Jamie Foxx & ‘Candyman’s Teyonah Parris Join John Boyega In ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.