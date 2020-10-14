Jamie Foxx Is ‘Happy’ for Ex Katie Holmes’ New Romance

In a good place. Jamie Foxx is glad that his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes has found love with new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Django Unchained actor “is happy for her and wishes her the best,” the insider says. “Jamie has moved on and is unbothered by Katie and Emilio’s romance.”

Foxx, 52, and Holmes, 41, dated from 2013 to August 2019. A source told Us at the time of the split that Holmes pulled the plug because “he’s disrespectful and their lives were different.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, who shares a 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has also started a new chapter in her life with Vitolo, 33.

“Katie has no ill will toward Jamie, but she has completely moved on from him and just thinks of Jamie in a friend type of way now,” a source exclusively told Us last month.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes embracing on September 18, 2020 in New York City. LRNYC/MEGA

Holmes and Vitolo were first linked in September after they were spotted having dinner in New York City. A few weeks later, they were seen kissing on a bench in Central Park.

“[She] is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was,” the insider said at the time.

The couple, who have been photographed all over the Big Apple the past few months — holding hands, riding the subway together and wearing matching ensembles — are head over heels for each other.

“Emilio and Katie act like young teens in love when they are together,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Emilio lights up when she enters his restaurant and they kiss and hug like they haven’t seen each other in forever, but really they see each other almost every day.”

The insider added that the chef’s friends “more than approve of Katie” and they think “she’s so great for him.”

The Royal Pains guest star even recently introduced his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., to the Kennedys actress.

“Katie was making him laugh and Emilio Sr. seemed very happy with Katie as well,” the source said of the meeting.

Holmes was married to Cruise, 58, from 2006 to 2012, before dating Foxx for six years.

Vitolo, for his part, was previously engaged to designer Rachel Emmons.