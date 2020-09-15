Jana Duggar admitted it’s not always easy being single in a family full of married siblings on a new episode of Counting On, which aired Tuesday, September 15. The TLC alum opened up about her dating life and said one of the “most common” questions she gets asked is about her relationship status.

“Sometimes it gets a little old. I’m like, ‘no I’m not, no I don’t have anyone,’” the reality star, 30, said while rolling her eyes during a hair appointment. “Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.”

Jana agreed with her hairstylist that love could happen when she least expects it. “Maybe it will,” the TV personality said, revealing it can get tough at times. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out.”

“I feel like we do these whole groupings of the marrieds and the singles,” she added, noting her brood sometimes forgets they are all “brothers and sisters.” Jana said keeping that focus stops it from getting “awkward” when they all hang out.

She also revealed people often try to set her up with other single men they know. “People here and there, they’re like aww — or they feel bad for me! I’m like, whatever. [They’re like], ‘hey I have a nephew, or I have a cousin,’” Jana confessed.

After their candid conversation, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) said she could relate with the way Jana was feeling because she was previously the “oldest single kid” left in her house too, before she met John David Duggar. “I was still just left up at the top, just plugging away at life,” she quipped in her confessional.

While eight of her siblings have already exchanged their vows, Jana said she has come to terms with being on her own — for now. “I used to be a little more strict,” she said about what she is looking for in a prospective partner.

“I [used] to want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas, or is already from here, but I think as time has gone on, I’ve found I do love to travel more than I thought I did,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum shared. “So now, it’s more like, OK, if I really love the guy, I’ll follow him to the ends of the earth. I’ll want to go wherever he is. So far, I just haven’t found that one.”

