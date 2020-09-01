Jed Mercurio’s hit police procedural “Line of Duty” has resumed shooting its sixth season, complying with U.K. government COVID-19 protocols. The series is made for BBC One by World Productions. Simon Heath, executive producer for World Productions, said: “It’s been almost six months since we stopped shooting, but following our implementation of all the industry […]

The post Jed Mercurio’s ‘Line of Duty’ Resumes Filming With COVID-19 Protocols appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.