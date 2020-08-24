Did he swoop a baller, shot-caller? Jeffree Star dropped jaws by going public with a hunky new man on August 22, and fans believe they may have identified the tatted-up stud as overseas basketball player Andre Marhold. The makeup guru appears to be head over heels for his new flame, eight months after his split from longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. Get to know the guy rumored to be Jeffree’s beau.

Who Is Andre Marhold?

Andre recently played for Germany’s Giessen 46ers as a small forward, according to ProBallers.com. The athlete graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 2009 and his hometown was Charlotte, North Carolina, his ESPN bio reveals.

How Did Fans Begin Speculating Andre Was Jeffree’s New Man?

Eagle-eyed followers of the YouTube sensation began speculating the man in Jeffree’s cozy Instagram photo was Andre after matching up the tattoos on his bicep. Both Andre and the man in the photo have basketball-themed ink and a partial sleeve. New photos posted of the hunk’s face only fueled speculation about his identity.

What Has Jeffree Posted About His New Man So Far?

“Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year,” the makeup maven wrote while announcing his budding romance on Instagram. Jeffree could be seen straddling his mystery man as they kissed in the portrait.

Jeffree posted two new photos on August 24, showing them hanging out by the pool and enjoying some fun in the sun together. While taking to Twitter, the entrepreneur shut down haters making assumptions about their relationship.

“I know it’s devastating news for some people, but I don’t give money to anyone I’m dating or anyone who is f–king me. Work on your own insecurities sis, I’m not the problem,” the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder wrote.

In another message clapping back at naysayers, Jeffree tweeted, “Worry about how to pay your own bills, not who’s in my mouth. Thank you, God bless — Upper management.”

When Did Jeffree and Nathan Split Up and Are They Amicable?

Back in January, Jeffree confirmed news of their breakup following their five-year relationship.

“Me and Nathan will be friends forever, I will always have love for him,” the “Turn Off the Lights” performer said in a candid video. “Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life.”

Jeffree Star and Andre Marhold have yet to respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

The post Jeffree Star’s New Man Appears to Be Basketball Player Andre Marhold — Meet the Hunk appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.