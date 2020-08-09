Jenna! Jesse! Inside Celeb Parents’ Unique Nurseries

Welcome home! Joanna Krupa, Jenna Dewan and more celebrity parents have given inside looks at their baby’s nurseries over the years.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum designed the nursery of her dreams in December 2019 one month after her and Douglas Nunes’ daughter Asha-Leigh’s arrival.

“Once we found out it was a little girl, I just wanted [the room] to be a little princess-y, but I also wanted people to walk in and think it looked so soft and pretty and girly, not crazy over-the-top or cheesy,” the former reality star exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s girly, but not just for a baby. Even when my mom comes, there’s a daybed and she’s slept in there when my sister was in the other guest bedroom. It’s such a sweet room that any girl would want to sleep in there.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum went on to say that the room filled her with “positive energy,” adding that it made the infant “more calm” as well.

“I just wanted it warm, sweet and girly without being too crazy,” Krupa gushed.

As for Dewan, the Flirty Dancing host called her and Steve Kazee’s son Callum’s nursery “a dream come true” in March 2020. “We wanted a calm, chic, neutral and whimsical room to bring baby home to and @potterybarnkids delivered in every way,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time.

The then-pregnant star, who welcomed her baby boy later that same month, cradled her baby bump in a pink dress while showing off the room. The room included a white crib, matching dresser and couch, as well as framed animal art, a gold map and patterned wallpaper.

Keep scrolling to see more darling decor, from Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s son Beckett’s colorful set-up to Christina Anstead’s son Hudson’s “boho” room.

