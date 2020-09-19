Tinkle toes? Jenna Johnson shared her most embarrassing moments from Dancing With the Stars, including the time she accidentally peed backstage.

“Oh man. I have two [embarrassing moments],” Johnson, 26, revealed in a recent episode of Us Weekly’s “DWTS Confessions” series. “One, and this is a true story, I peed my pants before my partner, Adam Rippon, and I did our freestyle.”

During season 26, Johnson recalled her finale faux pas, which no one knew about … until now.

“It was our last dance and I was so excited, but nervous,” she exclusively told Us. “And they have a clip where they, like, [zoom in] on me and Adam, [and] they’re, like, ‘Let’s see what their week looked like.’ And it’s just like a little bumper snippet and then they go into our package.”

In that moment, the Utah native recalled standing on stage and realizing that “I fully peed my pants” before the performance — but the pair still won the mirrorball trophy that season.

“I was like, ‘Adam, I just peed.’ And he’s like, ‘It’s OK, let’s go!’ And then we got ready and we just danced our whole dance,” she explained. “So that was terrible, but no one really knew.”

The professional dancer, who married fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy in 2019, pointed to Bachelorette alum Joe Amabile as her second awkward show moment.

“I can say this next story because he’s one of my dearest friends now, but season 27, with Joe Amabile, grocery store, Joe [was tough],” Johnson told Us. “Night one, he forgot almost all of our routine in the Quickstep. It was so embarrassing, and he was embarrassed. I was embarrassed. I was like screaming at him on the floor to, like, try to help him remember the steps. So that will probably count as another most embarrassing moment.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum also spilled the tea about which of her former partners smelled the best.

“I mean, that would be a tie between Karamo Brown and Adam Rippon. They were both very, very particular about their smells,” she revealed. “They always smelled like a million dollars. Sometimes I was like, ‘Oh gosh, do I smell bad?’ They smelled heavenly. They always had it put together.”

For more of Johnson’s “DWTS Confessions,” including which judge scares her the most, watch the exclusive video above.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

