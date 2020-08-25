Jennifer Garner Emotionally Finishes ‘The Office’ For First Time

Actress Jennifer Garner found out just how emotional completing all nine seasons of the beloved series ‘The Office’ can be. The actress said that she has never finished the entire series and shared her reaction to the achievement in an emotional video.

“You’ll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings,” she wrote on Instagram.

Garner then posted another update, revealing that she accidentally recorded herself in slow-motion as the final credits started rolling.

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too,” the actress said.

In a final emotional post, the actress encourages anybody who has ever had an interest in ‘The Office’ to “give it a try”.

“Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so much passionate about something, right? So thank you. If you’ve ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it. It’s wonderful.”

