Jennifer Lopez is furious at Derek Hough for returning to Dancing With the Stars this upcoming season — ending his future as a judge on her show World of Dance, OK! has exclusively learned.

“Jennifer blew a gasket when she found out about this,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She is not only mad at Derek but also livid with Dancing With the Stars new host Tyra Banks. How dare Derek betray Jennifer and World of Dance by doing this! Also, what is Tyra doing poaching Derek away from Jennifer? Jennifer can’t believe that Derek’s contract with NBC had a non-compete in it and is screaming at the lawyers. If Tyra wants to play dirty on the dance floor, bring it on.”

Even though NBC released a statement about Hough’s new gig and how it will not affect his role on a potential fifth season of World of Dance, the ‘Dance Again’ songstress is less than pleased with her costar. “Jennifer has a long memory and once you go behind her back, she will never trust you again,” the insider adds.

Derek’s sister Julianne Hough was a judge on Seasons 19 through 21 of DWTS, but Banks didn’t want her this time around. “Tyra only wants what Jennifer has,” adds a source.

Hough will replace British judge Len Goodman, who the show claims cannot be part of Banks’ season because of coronavirus travel restrictions. However, insiders previously told OK! that Goodman and Banks had been butting heads ever since she arrived as the new boss.

“Tyra has taken over completely,” a studio insider told OK! in August. “She is an executive producer as well as the host and wants to change the show to a point where it’s long-time fans wont recognize it anymore. The only person that is standing up to her is Len, which as you can imagine, isn’t going over well.”

Despite the drama, the professional dancer is looking forward to watching the celebrities perform and strut their stuff on stage. “Man, I am so excited to be back in the ballroom,” he told GMA on September 8. “It’s like coming home, you know. Being a part of that show for so long, amazing memories and experiences and triumphs and failures and all the things. I am excited, man. I can’t wait.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

