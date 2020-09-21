After announcing that they were whipping up new music together in mid-July, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma officially dropped a teaser for fans.

In a 15-second preview posted simultaneously on both J.Lo and Maluma’s social media accounts, the two artists revealed that their first-ever collaboration is coming this week.

“My two-song collaboration ‘Pa’ Ti – Lonely’ with Maluma is almost here!” Lopez expressed.

The two-part premiere in addition to a behind-the-scenes video will launch at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday (Sept. 24) via TikTok Live.

Two months ago, Maluma asked fans on Instagram: “Who do you think is the foolish one and who do you think is the wise one of the two?” assuring that they were “recording a hit.”

J.Lo and Maluma are confirmed for a can’t-miss Superstar Q&A conversation at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Week, where they will speak about their new music together, their upcoming film, Marry Me, as well as how Latinos are changing the landscape in both Hollywood and the music industry.

Latin Music Week is a three-day immersive experience dedicated to Latin music, culture, and entertainment, taking place virtually on its new dates Oct. 20-23. To RSVP click here.

Watch a preview of “Pa’ Ti – Lonely” below:

