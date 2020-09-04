Jeopardy! Sets Return Date with Ken Jennings Joining the Game Show





Monday, Sept. 14. That is the answer to the question, "When is Jeopardy! returning with new episodes?"

Following a summer full of episodes from the vault, the beloved host Alex Trebek will return to his podium for another round of Jeopardy! very soon. In a teaser for the new season, Trebek, who is

...



