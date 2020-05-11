- You are here:
Jerry Stiller, Comedian and Father of Ben Stiller, Dead at 92
Jerry Stiller, the comedian and actor best known for his role as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, died at the age of 92. His son Ben Stiller confirmed the news on Twitter Monday morning.
"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben Stiller wrote. "He was a great dad
