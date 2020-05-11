Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Jerry Stiller, Comedian and Father of Ben Stiller, Dead at 92

By Celebrity News Wire on May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller | Photo Credits: Mike Coppola, WireImage

Jerry Stiller, the comedian and actor best known for his role as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, died at the age of 92. His son Ben Stiller confirmed the news on Twitter Monday morning.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben Stiller wrote. "He was a great dad

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story