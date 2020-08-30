Having second thoughts? Jessica Mulroney deleted a throwback photo she posted on Instagram on Thursday, August 27, from her former best friend Meghan Markle‘s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

The stylist, 40, shared the photo of the former Suits star wearing her gown and veil at her nuptials with one of Mulroney’s twin sons, Brian, standing behind her with a big smile on his face.

“When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away,” Mulroney originally captioned the photo before changing the sentiment to, “I see this and pure joy.” She subsequently deleted the sweet pic.

The Canadian star and Meghan, 39, were close friends at the time of the royal wedding, with Brian and his brother, John, both 10, serving as pageboys at the ceremony in Windsor, England, and their sister, Ivy, now 7, acting as a bridesmaid. (Mulroney shares her three kids with husband Ben Mulroney.)

The besties had a falling out earlier this year after the I Do, Redo host got into a racially charged argument on social media with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter, who accused the Good Morning America contributor of “textbook white privilege.”

Exeter claimed in an Instagram video on June 10 that Jessica “took offense” at her call to action to bloggers and influencers amid the Black Lives Matters protests and later sent her “a threat in writing” after some “very problematic behavior and antics.”

“During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history. For her to threaten me — a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind,” Exeter said, adding, “You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text.”

In a comment on the former athlete’s post, Jessica apologized and then referenced her friendship with the royals. “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she wrote. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that “Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha. That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Shortly after the scandal made headlines, GMA confirmed that Jessica, who had worked as a style contributor for the morning show sine 2018, would “no longer appear” in segments.

