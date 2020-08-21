Love her! Jessica Simpson spoke out about her experience trying on her 14-year-old True Religion jeans ahead of her 40th birthday and it was so relatable!

When appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Thursday, August 20, the actress talked about the viral Instagram post. “That was a really random thing, because I haven’t put jeans on through the whole time, I’ve been in sweats,” she said, referring to the time she spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am embracing the quarantine life.”

Who could forget when the Dukes of Hazzard star took to Instagram hours before she turned 40 on Friday, July 10, to share a mirror selfie in a pair of True Religion jeans from the early aughts.

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you .”

Celebs flooded the comments, such as January Jones who wrote, “You look about 15 lady .”

On Thursday’s show, Simpson explained that she only recently started realizing her age. “I freaked out two months before I turned 40, not knowing that that age would even mean anything to me,” she said. “But then it’s like 41, 42…. I’ve never calculated my age until now.”

With this realization, she said she’s started doing red light therapy for her skin. “I’m accepting it. Slowly.” Fair enough!

She continues, explaining that she’s someone who likes to reminiscence. “I hold on to so many memories, I am tragically romantic like that about my own self.” Now it all makes even more sense why she pulled back out her old jeans.

