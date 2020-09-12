Jessica Simpson Wears Daisy Dukes, Shows Off Her Toned Legs in New Pic

It’s been 15 years since she slipped into a pair of jean shorts in The Dukes of Hazzard but Jessica Simpson showed she still has the body — and legs — to pull off the classic style.

The fashion mogul, 40, wore a pair of Daisy Dukes with a yellow shirt tied at the waist to expose her toned midriff along with some towering platform shoes as she promoted the Jessica Simpson Collection on Instagram on Saturday, September 12.

“Classic Jess!” the pic was captioned, showing her posing beside a surfboard and a VW campervan.

“Damn girl. So hot,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Do the legs come with the outfit??? She is [fire].”

The singer showed in July that her figure hasn’t changed much since she starred as Daisy Duke in the big-screen remake of the ’70s TV classic. Hours before she turned 40 on July 10, Simpson shared a mirror selfie on Instagram showing her in a pair of jeans from 2006.

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” she wrote. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

Simpson, who shares three kids — Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7 and Birdie, 17 months — with husband of six years Eric Johnson, explained her reasons last month for posting the photo.

“That was a really random thing, because I haven’t put jeans on through the whole time [in coronavirus lockdown], I’ve been in sweats,” she said in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I am embracing the quarantine life.”

She added that she “freaked out” two months before turning 40, “not knowing that that age would even mean anything to me.”

“I’m accepting it. Slowly,” she added.

In September 2019, Simpson discussed her 100-pound weight loss six months after welcoming daughter Birdie.

“It’s been a lot of hard work. I have to say I worked very hard,” she said during an appearance on HSN. “Everything that I’ve been eating is mostly made with cauliflower.”

In an Instagram post a few days earlier, the “With You” singer showed off her post-baby body and wrote that she was “so proud to feel like myself again,” adding, “even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

