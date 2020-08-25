Looking good, Jill Duggar! Ever since the former Counting On star started ramping up the clothing ads on Instagram, she’s been showing off her style in a serious way. And though a lot of her tastes have stayed the same over the years, she’s also come pretty far from where she started.

Back in the day, the Duggar girls used to be all long, denim skirts and crunchy curls (that is, once they started to dress themselves — when they were really little, it was all about matching, dowdy plaid dresses), but mom-of-two Jill has developed her own fashion sense. Check out the gallery below to see how her style has evolved over the years.

