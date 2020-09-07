Ow, ow! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) finally revealed why she sits next to husband Derick Dillard at restaurants, and the answer is NSFW.

“I always wonder why you sit next to each other and not opposite?” one fan asked on an Instagram photo of their date night on Saturday, September 5. “I like to look at my hubby in the eyes when we are talking and laughing.” In response, the former Counting On star explained, “I’m very touchy-feely, so we like to sit on the same side of the booth always lol.”

In a separate comment, Jill, 29, noted she was drinking a “regular” piña colada as opposed to “virgin,” which came as a surprise to many considering the Duggars don’t drink.

“Good for you!” one user wrote, while another added, “Many of us are proud of you for doing you, instead of what may be decided for you. You’re defining your own comfort zone and inspiring so many others. Enjoy, find peace in knowledge that you are inspirational. Keep pushing and keep expanding your mind!”

The rule break comes weeks after Derick, 31, called out Jill’s dad, Jim Bob Duggar, for “attacking” them over their choice to leave the series. He also slammed the reality show for not representing “anything close to reality.”

“From what we’ve seen, [Counting On is] not accurate at all,” Derick wrote on July 8. “Maybe I’ll start a livestream during episodes, critiquing what is really going on in real-time.” In other comments, he alleged, “[The show is] still under [Jim Bob’s] control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show. We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film.”

The law school student — who shares sons Israel and Samuel with his wife — claimed he and Jill were eventually able to leave the show once more of the adult children started filming. “Now, it’s not dependent on us anymore to keep the show going because more kids got married, so [it was] more OK if we quit,” he said. However, they allegedly aren’t allowed at her parents’ house without permission.

Jim Bob has yet to respond to Derick’s claims.

