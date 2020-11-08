Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Celebrates His Victory With an Ace Ventura Impression in the SNL Cold Open

By Celebrity News Wire on November 8, 2020

Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph, SNL | Photo Credits: NBC

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/vJYL4Osyipc\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Biden Victory Cold Open - SNL","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/vJYL4Osyipc" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Hours after Joe Biden was projected as president-elect of the United States, Saturday Night Live rolled up for its last election year cold open. Jim Carrey returned as the newly minted winner Biden, with Maya Rudolph joining him as vice president-elect Kamala Harris, and of course, Alec Baldwin

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story