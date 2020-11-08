www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/vJYL4Osyipc\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Biden Victory Cold Open - SNL","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/vJYL4Osyipc" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Hours after Joe Biden was projected as president-elect of the United States, Saturday Night Live rolled up for its last election year cold open. Jim Carrey returned as the newly minted winner Biden, with Maya Rudolph joining him as vice president-elect Kamala Harris, and of course, Alec Baldwin
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment