SiriusXM today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jim Meyer intends to retire on December 31, 2020. Upon his retirement, Jennifer C. Witz, President of Sales, Marketing and Operations, will become the Company’s new CEO. She is the first woman to hold that role. Gregory Maffei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stated, […]

