



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/72ElvvAjvHc\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show Return to Rockefeller Center","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/72ElvvAjvHc " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Like Conan O'Brien before him, Jimmy Fallon has brought The Tonight Show out of his home. On Monday night, Fallon, who has been hosting his late-night show out of his home for months, returned to the studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. It was a much different show than those of the past, and not only

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com