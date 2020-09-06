Czech director Jiri Menzel, who helmed the Oscar-winning feature Closely Watched Trains, died on Saturday after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 82. His wife, Olga confirmed his death on Instagram and Facebook. “It was our utmost honor and privilege that we could be with you on your last pilgrimage to eternity,” […]

