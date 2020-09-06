Jiri Menzel, Oscar-Winning Czech Director, Dies at 82

Oscar-winning Czech director, writer and actor Jiri Menzel died Saturday following a long illness. Menzel’s death was confirmed by his wife, Olga, who posted the news on Instagram and Facebook late Sunday. Menzel was 82. Winner of the Academy Award for best foreign-language film for the 1966 bittersweet Nazi occupation story “Closely Watched Trains,” Menzel […]

