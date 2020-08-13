Joe Biden and his new running mate Kamala Harris are calling for mask mandates across the country, arguing that state requirements will help save lives. At an event in Wilmington, DE, Biden said that “every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum.” He called […]

