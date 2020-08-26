Joe Biden Condemns “Needless Violence” In Aftermath Of Jacob Blake Shooting

By Celebrity News Wire on August 26, 2020

Joe Biden condemned what he called “needless violence” in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI, following calls from some of his supporters that he should address the situation. In a 90-second video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Biden said that he spoke to Blake’s family and told them that […]

