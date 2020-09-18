Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reflected on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, telling reporters that she “stood for all of us” as she pursued “the highest American ideas of equality and justice under the law.” Biden also said that a vote on her successor should not take place until after the election. “The voters […]

