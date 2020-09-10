Joe Biden To Participate In CNN Town Hall Moderated By Anderson Cooper

Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper on Sept. 17 from Scranton, PA, his original hometown. The event will be Biden’s first town hall since he won the nomination. It also will take place two nights after President Donald Trump headlines an event with ABC News, moderated by George Stephanopoulos from […]

