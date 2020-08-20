Joe Jonas Dyes His Dark Hair Platinum Blonde: Pic

Whoa! Joe Jonas has platinum blonde hair now! The 31-year-old gave his 13.1 million Instagram followers their first look at his new ‘do on Wednesday, August 19.

The Jonas Brother posted the double take-worthy selfie to his Instagram Story, soft-smiling for the camera with his new hair color, which is a stark contrast to his dark brown eyebrows, mustache and scruff. As for his outfit, he kept it casual in a black T-shirt.

Blonde hair is a major change for the New Jersey native because he and his brothers have naturally dark brown strands. But that’s not to say that this is the first time he’s done something like this. Through the years, he’s worn his hair long and short and has also experimented with plenty of statement-making hues.

His super blonde hair is actually pretty low-key compared to some of the colors he’s debuted over the years, including cotton candy, red and teal.

Unsurprisingly, the people of the internet have mixed feelings about his new hair color. “Joe Jonas’ new hair……….. I’m gonna need a minute to process,” one fan tweeted. AnotherTwitter user joked, “Saw Joe’s new hair…I’m staying in my Nick Jonas lane but my blinker is fully on.”

Besides changing up his look, Jonas and Sophie Turner recently started the next chapter of their lives. They welcomed their first child, Willa, into the world on Wednesday, July 22.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement on July 27. The Game of Thrones alum never officially announced her pregnancy, but she was spotted out and about embracing her baby bump.

Last February, Us confirmed that the actress was pregnant. A source shared at the time that the actress was “due in the middle of summer.”

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas nine months prior at A Little White Wedding Chapel after the Billboard Music Awards. Diplo filmed the ceremony and streamed it on Instagram Live.

