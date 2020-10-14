John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh’s Relationship Timeline

What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising.

The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date in Canada. The relationship marked the first time Cena had been spotted on a date since his engagement to Nikki Bella ended for good in July 2018.

Cena and Shariatzadeh packed on the PDA as he dropped her off at the San Diego Airport in April 2019. The pair subsequently kept their romance alive with dates to a WWE Raw taping in July 2019 and, later that month, at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, where they were seen kissing.

The duo took a big step into the spotlight in October 2019, making their red carpet debut together at the New York City premiere of his film Playing With Fire. They were even more flirtatious at the Los Angeles premiere of Doolittle in January 2020, locking lips for photographers on the red carpet. The outing came days after Bella announced her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.

Cena sparked engagement rumors of his own in February 2020. Shariatzadeh was seen wearing a ring on her left hand during a trip to an amusement park in San Diego. “’A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short’ – Andre Maurois,” he tweeted hours after the speculation surfaced.

Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome secretly tied the knot in Florida in October 2020.

Cena’s friends support the relationship too. “[John and Shay] look incredible together,” Seth Rollins exclusively told Us in January 2020. “I have not seen him this happy in a long time. So that’s really cool.”

March 2019



Less than a year after his split from Bella, Cena was spotted on a dinner date with Shariatzadeh in Canada. They held hands during the outing and were seen kissing the following month.

July 2019



The couple attended a WWE Raw taping in Tampa in July 2019. A source revealed at the time that Cena was “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship” because she is “really smart and easygoing [and] great for him.”

October 2019



The pro wrestler and Shariatzadeh made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of Playing With Fire. They held onto each other and giggled in sweet shots from the event.

November 2019



Cena shut down speculation that the project manager resembles Bella. “Thank you so much for asking that question, but I’ll keep that as your question and keep those details to myself,” he said during a November 2019 appearance on the Today show.

The Bumblebee star, who noted he was “extremely happy,” pointed out that it was “OK to establish boundaries” after his public relationship with Bella. “Just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue,” he said.

January 2020



Cena and Shariatzadeh once again showed PDA at the premiere of his film Doolittle. They beamed as they kissed for the cameras.

February 2020



Shariatzadeh was spotted wearing a large ring, which sparked engagement rumors, but the duo never confirmed whether they were betrothed. “I noticed a huge ring on her left hand ring finger,” an eyewitness who saw the pair in San Diego told Us in February 2020. “It looked pretty big.”

