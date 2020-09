Golf legend John Daly says he has undergone a procedure to treat bladder cancer … but doctors told him there’s a high probability it returns. 54-year-old Daly — who famously won the PGA Championship in ’91 — says he had been battling back pain…

The post John Daly Has Surgery to Treat Bladder Cancer, 85% Chance It Returns appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.