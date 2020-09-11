John Fogerty says that Donald Trump’s use of his song Fortunate Son at campaign rallies is “confounding, to say the least,” given that the lyrics to the song were inspired by rich people who were able to avoid the draft during the Vietnam war. When the song was played at Trump’s rally in Michigan on […]

