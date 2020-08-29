Tributes are pouring in for late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday (Aug. 28) after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

In the hours after his passing, music stars like John Legend, Mariah Carey, The Weekend and G-Eazy took to social media to honor Boseman, who also starred in roles portraying funk legend James Brown in 2014’s Get On Up and baseball icon Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42.

“I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick,” Legend tweeted. “He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon.”

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, the actor’s publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

“this is too heartbreaking. gone way too soon. rip,” the Weeknd wrote on Instagram.

Carey added in a tweet, “This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever.”

Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, noted on Instagram that Boseman was a “true king” who always showed him kindness.

“This loss just sucks. So grateful I got to be in your presence for even a short moment and so grateful for the joy you gave myself and so many. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace King,” Braun wrote.

See more tributes to Boseman below.

