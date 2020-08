John Legend is a lover man, a family man, a soul man, an EGOT, a film and television producer, and — in a role that certainly has not escaped the attention of the president of the United States, or most anyone else — a political animal. That he does it all with conscience and consciousness […]

The post John Legend, Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year: Big Business, Bigger Love appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.