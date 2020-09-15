John Lennon Documentary to Premiere on BritBox

BritBox U.S., the streamer operated by BBC Studios and ITV, has acquired “Lennon’s Last Weekend,” an original documentary that looks at legendary musician John Lennon’s final interview before his death. Directed by Brian Grant (“Video Killed the Radio Star”), “Lennon’s Last Weekend” features Lennon’s BBC Radio interview with Andy Peebles, the last he gave in […]

