JoJo’s sassy, empowering Good to Know album got a new twist. The singer dropped the deluxe edition of her recent project on Friday (Aug. 28), featuring a number of new songs and remixes.

The “Too Little Too Late” singer called on some of her fellow female acts to assist on some sultry songs, including Demi Lovato on “Lonely Hearts” and Tinashe on a new track called “Love Reggae.”

However, one person who doesn’t appear on the project is Tory Lanez, who was featured on the original album with 30 Roc on “Comeback.” The news came last week, after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that the rapper is the one who shot her in a recent incident. In a statement to Billboard, the singer said, “It felt like the right and necessary thing to do, out of respect and love for Meg.”

The album also features new songs “In Your Room,” “X (1 Thing Wrong)” and “Kiss.” Listen to “Lonely Hearts” and the Good to Know deluxe edition in full below.

