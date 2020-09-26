Love on the set! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met while filming season 2 of Game of Thrones in 2011.

While Harington starred as Jon Show in the HBO hit, Leslie made several appearances as Ygritte during seasons 2 to 4. While the actress’ character was killed off in 2014, the twosome had begun an offscreen romance.

After briefly calling it quits in 2013, Us Weekly broke the news that Harington and Leslie were back on in the summer of 2014. The Pompeii star later spoke candidly about falling for his costar in an interview with Vogue Italia.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” Harington gushed in May 2016. “If you’re already attracted to someone and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Five years into their romance, the How to Train Your Dragon voice actor got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime love. While Leslie accepted, Harington revealed during an October 2017 interview that he fumbled the big moment.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff …” he told British TV host Jonathan Ross. “But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early. … Sorry, that’s a really bad expression!”

“I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early,” Harington clarified. “Not blew my load.”

The twosome exchanged vows in June 2018. Three months later, Harington gushed about his wife backstage at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“I met my wife in this show, so in that way it gave me my future family, and my life from here on in,” he said in September 2018. “That’s the main thing it did for me, and it’s changed it completely.”

While the duo’s love story is magical for GoT fans, Harington and Leslie have gone through their ups and downs. Scroll through to revisit their relationship timeline.

