Jon Gosselin Begs Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin to ‘Stop’ Amid Family Drama

Jon Gosselin is done with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin’s negative comments following allegations he physically abused their 16-year-old son Collin.

“Kate, the message to you is to stop,” Jon, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 16. “Unless you don’t want to have any ounce of any relationship with your children in the future. You’re ruining that.”

Jon’s statement came after his ex, who he split from in 2009, called him a “violent and abusive person” after their son accused him of being abusive earlier in the month.

“It’s not about me,” the DJ explained. “It’s about how they have to live their life by you making false accusations about things that never occurred.”

A rep for Jon previously told Us Weekly that Kate’s comments are “malicious statements” that are “libelous.” The statement continued, saying, “If her false accusations of abuse continue, legal action will be taken.”

Jon’s rep also maintained his innocence in the alleged case, saying, “[Jon] is a loving father who has never abused his son. He has done nothing but parent his children and attempt to stay out of the public eye for years.”

The same day, the couple’s daughter Hannah, who is one of the pair’s sextuplets — along with Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel — came to her father’s defense regarding the allegations.

“My dad loves us,” Hannah, 16, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday in a statement. “He’s never been abusive.”

She also said her dad is “very loving and supportive” and has always stuck up for his kids.

News broke on September 10 that Jon was accused of “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching,” prompting an investigation by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania.

Although the Couples Therapy alum was reportedly not named in the CYS report, Collin called his father a “liar” in a since-deleted Instagram post and described the alleged incident.

“Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding,” he claimed. “He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

At the time, Jon’s rep denied the allegations, telling Us that he has “never abused Collin.” The statement continued, saying, “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation.”

Jon, who also shares 19-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara with Kate, 45, was granted full physical and legal custody of Collin in December 2018, months after his daughter Hannah moved in with him.

